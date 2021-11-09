Forza Horizon 5 has been a premiere for Microsoft and Playground Games that many other development studios would want. With nearly a million simultaneous players this weekend, even though it wasn’t even available to everyone, the new arcade driving is in first position, but there is still a race to complete and problems to solve.

In this case, problems have been reported in both the Forza Horizon 5 version for Steam, which requires the Xbox application on Windows to function, and the Microsoft Store edition, and the cause is Discord. The popular PC communication platform causes the game to crash once the user activates the use screen sharing.

Many users have shared that once this mode is started, the game closes or it hangs, forcing players to restart it. In fact, it is virtually impossible to share the screen While Forza Horizon 5 is running, then if we capture the desktop instead of the game, we will not be able to get the game audio, so for the moment, we recommend not using this function.

Interestingly, Discord is listed by Microsoft on a Forza Horizon 5 support page as software known to cause problems in game stability. In the meantime, we continue to await a statement from Microsoft regarding this conflict that renders the game unusable while users share screen through Discord.

Along with Discord, monitoring programs such as MSI Afterburner, Xsplit or streaming and recording software OBS have problems with the driving title. A problem that is especially aggravated if we consider that these are usually very common programs today for the transmission of games on Twitch or YouTube.