The new Forza Horizon 5 is already hitting it in sales when it hasn’t even been officially released. That is, of course a version of the game has gone on sale, in this case the Premium Edition (99.99 euros), but the official release date is November 9 and what that edition does is give access to the game in advance.

The truth is that the movement has come out round to Microsoft judging by the numbers of players that the game itself is throwing right now. In the Hall of Fame ranking that includes Forza Horizon 5, where the statistics of those who are playing it are offered, more than 800,000 players listed.

Or what is the same: about a million people have bought the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5 to be able to start playing a few days before the official launch, which as I said before will take place on Tuesday, November 9.

That also means that, once the standard version of the game is released, we will surely be talking about more than a million copies sold in less than a week. And to those players who are counted through the sold copies of the different editions we will have to add, already in another statistic, all those who will arrive on day one through Xbox Game Pass both on PC and consoles.

And speaking of Game Pass, what about Premium content for members who are going to wait for the standard version to come out there to play at no additional cost? Well, they can be purchased separately by paying 49.99 euros for the lot.

What I told you at the beginning: Forza Horizon 5 It has not been officially released and it has already been hit both critically and in sales.