Forza Horizon 5 already exceeds one million players

Like basically all Xbox Game Studios games, Forza Horizon 5 is available on Game Pass starting today, November 9. However, those who decided to buy separately for this title, be it on Xbox consoles or PC, had early access. Now, a few moments ago it was revealed that the number of players who traveled the roads of Mexico prior to the official launch of Forza Horizon 5, it was more than a million.

That’s right, prior to its official launch for everyone, early access Forza Horizon 5 already had more than a million active players. Considering that at this moment it is already possible to download this title through Game Pass, the number of players will only increase substantially from today.

Yes OK Halo Infinite is one of the most anticipated games for the end of this year, Forza Horizon 5 It is already considered one of the best titles of all 2021. Playground Games has not only achieved a fairly successful recreation of Mexico, but has also built an extremely fun racing game that all Xbox and PC users should try.

Forza Horizon 5 Now available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PC, and Game Pass. You can check our review of the game here. In the same way, this video offers us a comparison between the locations of the game, and in real Mexico.

Editor’s Note:

The most interesting thing about this is that it shows that players are still willing to pay for a game, even with Game Pass available. While this may be the case for other Xbox titles, the company does not usually share this information, and only gives general data. It will be interesting to see how Halo fares in this section.

Via: Stallion