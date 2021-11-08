Forza Horizon 5 It is one of the most anticipated games of 2021. In fact, it will be available from tomorrow, Tuesday, November 9, on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC (both via Steam and Xbox Game Pass). The new installment of the Playground Games saga will be set in Mexico and will come with several new features in the accessibility section.

In this sense, the most notorious characteristic —and that has practically gone unnoticed— is the inclusion of interpreters of languages ​​of signored. According explained Mike Brown, the creative director of Forza Horizon 5, the game will show them during the cinematics of the adventure.

In this way, players suffering from hearing loss will better understand what is happening in the video sequences offered by the video game. Developers will provide support for ASL (American Sign Language) and BSL (British Sign Language), which can be activated or deactivated from the accessibility menu.

If users use this option, the sign language interpreter will appear at the bottom right of the screen in format picture-in-picture. It is worth noting, however, that this function will not be available with the release of Forza Horizon 5. From Playground Games they indicate that it will be added “very soon”, but they do not provide details regarding the date.

‘Forza Horizon 5’ expands its accessibility options

The inclusion of sign language interpreters is something unprecedented for both the saga Forza Horizon, as well as for top-notch video games. However, in the case of the Playground Games title, the accessibility options have been vitaminized for this new release.

Forza Horizon 5 incorporates a color blind mode that allows to adapt the graphics to the players who cannot distinguish certain colors. The interesting thing here is that the settings can be applied separately to the images of the game itself, as well as to the interface. On the other hand, it includes a screen reader that narrates aloud what appears in the UI, be it text, buttons, or other elements. And do not forget the text-to-speech and speech-to-text converters, for those who want to participate in voice chats.

These are just some of the accessibility options that developers have included in Forza Horizon 5. It is worth noting, in addition, that all these configurations are within reach at the time of launching the game, being able to enter the dedicated menu by pressing X.