The Forza Horizon 5 early access It is now available to all players who have purchased the Premium Edition and to Xbox Game Pass players who have purchased the Premium Add-on Pack. Although, the new Playground Games racing title is being a success long before being launched on the market, since, as has been collected by various media and users, Forza Horizon 5 has almost 1 million players.

Specifically, Forza Horizon 5 has found several hours ago with the whopping 801,208 Xbox and PC players who have spent money to play before and enjoy the roads of Mexico. Without a doubt, these numbers show that Game Pass is no problem for the industry. In addition, a few days ago what we all expected was confirmed, that Forza Horizon 5 has become one of the highest rated games of 2021.

NEW COUNT – 801,208

At £ 85 a pop that’s £ 68 mill Impressive considering – 🟢Call of Duty also launched

🟢It’s premium sales ONLY

🟢It’s not even out till next week 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cQqgPtwnhW – Snap Blast PLAY (@SnapBlastPLAY) November 6, 2021

With early access alone, Forza Horizon 5 has already managed to raise between $ 36 million and $ 79 million before its launch on November 9, 2021. We intuit that throughout these days, the number of Forza Horizon 5 players will increase even more, surpassing the million player barrier. In addition, the day of its launch is sure to set many more records. We remind you that all those who have not tried the game yet, can read our full analysis.