Forza Horizon 5 game modes

The multiple game modes give it versatility to play alone, with friends or with random players, solo formats, cooperative, convoy, PvP (one against one) etc., allow to compare handling skills, modification and techniques either with multiple players around the world or in your close circle. In addition, the more casual or “crazy” formats, in which you face challenges of speed, jumping, fighting the weather or even taking photos.

This game that will be available from November 9 on Xbox Game Pass, on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows 10 and 11 and on Steam, think about elements that go beyond the handling, and delve into the experience . Starting with a selection of music that accompanies each landscape, as well as the possibility of complementing it with the use of the Xbox Spotify application, to choose and listen to personalized playlists. In addition, the photography format becomes crucial, not only because of the car but also because of how it combines with the local architecture and landscapes.

Inclusion as a normality

Forza Horizon 5 has very obvious inclusion features. Starting with the ability to choose masculine, feminine or neutral pronouns, or for example during the personalization of avatars, it is possible to choose prosthetics of any extremity.

In addition, thinking of the more than 400 million gamers in the world with some kind of disability, features such as high contrast screen formats for the visually impaired or activating the “blind mode” for the colorblind are included. Also, you can include subtitles and choose a variety of color and size to favor reading or even activate a narrator. And in one of the little-seen features, British and American Sign Languages ​​are included in the game’s cinematics.

Forza Horizon manages to link with the culture of a country, not as an appropriation, but as a tribute, which has positive repercussions. A clear nod is seen to the desirability of exploration not only in the virtual world but also in the desire for tourism to know emblematic places and local cultures. This title is a game that calls you by the speed of the cars and makes you stay for the contemplation, the environments and the landscapes of a multicultural, vast and spectacular Mexico.