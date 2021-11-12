Reuters.- A major Canadian miner is trying to avoid the closure of a silver mine in Oaxaca after the expiration of its environmental permit last month left it in limbo.

The possible closure of the San José mine, operated by a local unit of Fortuna Silver Mines, is part of a long struggle over the project that could dampen the appetite of investors in Mexico, the world’s largest silver producer.

While the facility has been in operation since 2011, its main environmental authorization expired on October 23, despite the company’s efforts since May to request an extension of the permit. A recent court order allows the mine to continue operating, but only temporarily.

Fortuna has invested some $ 350 million in the underground mine in Oaxaca, where it employs 1,200 workers. Fortuna also operates units in Argentina, Burkina Faso and Peru.

Sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that despite ongoing meetings between company officials and executives, the mine’s future remains in doubt.

The Environment Secretariat issued a statement on Thursday saying it would work to organize a consultation with indigenous communities close to the project as part of the environmental authorization, without offering details on the timing of the consultation, nor did it say whether the mine could continue to operate while so much.

The press office for Minera Cuzcatlán, a Fortuna unit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. On October 25, the Canadian firm said that the permit extension is usually a routine process, but it had become cumbersome.

Environment Secretary María Luisa Albores met in April with activists seeking to close the mine, according to a photo posted on her Twitter account. Non-conformers have criticized the mine for what they say are dozens of unauthorized construction on the site.

A high-level official from the environment ministry told Reuters in September that mining companies in Mexico should face more rigorous environmental reviews given the significant impacts of their projects.

Last year, San José was the seventh largest silver producer in Mexico, with 6.2 million ounces, in addition to almost 38,000 ounces of gold.

