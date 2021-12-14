The entire community of Rocket League players is enjoying the official launch of its mobile version, so we will tell you how the developers planned to celebrate the launch of Rocket League Sideswipe.
Something that has surprised us to a great extent is that we will have one of the most beloved events by the fans back, and that is, Llama-Rama, the crossover event of Fortnite and Rocket League, is back!
Best of all, players who complete challenges in Rocket League Sideswipe will be able to earn rewards in-game and in Fortnite. This Llama-Rama is celebrated from today, December 13, at 12pm MX / 3pm ARG until December 27 at 12pm MX / 3pm ARG.
Rocket League Sideswipe is a free, standalone Rocket League experience built from the ground up for iOS and Android devices. The developers showed us this unique trailer in which we can see in detail all the essence of the beloved video game, in its reduced version.
LLAMA-RAMA CHALLENGES AND REWARDS
Below are all of the Llama-Rama challenges in Rocket League Sideswipe, plus Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe rewards for completing them! You can complete the challenges in any order.
PLAY 5 ONLINE GAMES ON ANY PLAYLIST
- Fortnite Reward: Banner with Cluck from Chapter 2 Season 6
- Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Topper – Top Llama
PLAY 10 MATCHES ONLINE
- Fortnite Reward: Octane Cruiser Back Bling
- Rocket League Side Scrolling Reward: Wheels – Umbrella Royale
SCORE 30 GOALS IN ONLINE GAMES
- Fortnite Reward: Spray RL GG
- Rocket League Side Scrolling Reward – Player Title – “Extra Ordinary”
WIN 10 ONLINE GAMES IN ANY PLAYLIST
- Fortnite Reward: Blaze’s Renegade Contrail
- Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Wheels – Flame
WIN MVP IN 3 ONLINE GAMES
- Fortnite Reward: Octane Whomper Pickaxe
- Rocket League Sideslip Reward: Octane Decal – Loot Llama