The entire community of Rocket League players is enjoying the official launch of its mobile version, so we will tell you how the developers planned to celebrate the launch of Rocket League Sideswipe.

Something that has surprised us to a great extent is that we will have one of the most beloved events by the fans back, and that is, Llama-Rama, the crossover event of Fortnite and Rocket League, is back!

Best of all, players who complete challenges in Rocket League Sideswipe will be able to earn rewards in-game and in Fortnite. This Llama-Rama is celebrated from today, December 13, at 12pm MX / 3pm ARG until December 27 at 12pm MX / 3pm ARG.

Rocket League Sideswipe is a free, standalone Rocket League experience built from the ground up for iOS and Android devices. The developers showed us this unique trailer in which we can see in detail all the essence of the beloved video game, in its reduced version.

LLAMA-RAMA CHALLENGES AND REWARDS

Below are all of the Llama-Rama challenges in Rocket League Sideswipe, plus Fortnite and Rocket League Sideswipe rewards for completing them! You can complete the challenges in any order.

PLAY 5 ONLINE GAMES ON ANY PLAYLIST

Fortnite Reward: Banner with Cluck from Chapter 2 Season 6

Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Topper – Top Llama

PLAY 10 MATCHES ONLINE

Fortnite Reward: Octane Cruiser Back Bling

Rocket League Side Scrolling Reward: Wheels – Umbrella Royale

SCORE 30 GOALS IN ONLINE GAMES

Fortnite Reward: Spray RL GG

Rocket League Side Scrolling Reward – Player Title – “Extra Ordinary”

WIN 10 ONLINE GAMES IN ANY PLAYLIST

Fortnite Reward: Blaze’s Renegade Contrail

Rocket League Sideswipe Reward: Wheels – Flame

WIN MVP IN 3 ONLINE GAMES