The new skin emote of Spider-man from Fortnite it’s pay-to-win, according to some players who claim the item has unfair mechanics. Fortnite Season 1 Chapter 3 officially began on December 5, bringing a plethora of new features, skins, and items to the game. And while Chapter 3 introduced an entirely new map, an expansion of Fortnite lore and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a Foundation, arguably one of the most exciting additions was the Spider-Man skin unlockable through the Battle Pass. .

Preparing Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Fortnite dropped three skins of Spider-man, including a traditional Spider-Man suit, a Symbiote Spider-Man, and a Future Foundation Spider-Man. Along with the skins, Chapter 3 – Season 1 also introduced the swing mechanic, which allows players to throw webs using Web-Shooters, adding a new way to traverse the island. Fortnite’s web-throwing mechanic has been said to be even better than Spider-Man’s animations and movement in Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers, which was recently expanded with the Spider-Man DLC. Fortnite also included new emotes to go along with the Spider-Man skin, including an emote that some fans believe provides an unfair advantage.

According to the TikToker of Fortnite nickeh30, the emote of Spider-man Fortnite is pay-to-win. Well, it showed that the emote allows players to hide from enemies, using the throwing of cobwebs to turn the character face down, hiding them from view. Nickeh30 used the trick to retreat from an unsuspecting enemy, to finish him off and ensure death.

Since the skin emote of Spider-man from Fortnite is a paid cosmetic and offers a unique advantage, understandably some players are upset. And it’s not the first time that Fortnite skins have been considered pay-to-win. Fortnite’s customizable superhero skins, as well as the skins of Lieutenant Evergreen, Nutcracker, and Snowmando (via the Mystique skin) were considered pay-to-win when released due to the unique cloaking ability they offered their owners. . Players could equip skins to hide in plain sight and avoid enemies, much like the Spider-Man skin emote. Pay-to-win is a huge taboo in the video game industry, but it is not yet clear how Epic Games will address the abusive mechanics of the Neighbor’s Hang, or if it will.

The new season of Fortnite was extremely popular when it launched earlier this week, with Epic Games confirming that the Fortnite Chapter 3 servers saw a massive player count, more than any other start to the season. The general community seems to be happy with the list of new features added to the game, such as new locations and weather conditions. Despite the positive consensus, gamers are not happy with the pay-to-win emote of the appearance of Spider-man. And until Epic fixes the problem, some players will have to activate their arachnid senses to prevent their opponents from taking advantage of the mechanic of hanging up the neighbors.