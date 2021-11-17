Fortnite users do not locate Chapulín Colorado

Late last month it was revealed that the Chapulín Colorado would be reaching Fortnite, and evidently, the news took the world by surprise. East battle royale It has a ton of crossovers, but I don’t think anyone saw one coming with the iconic character created by Roberto Gómez Bolaños, better known as Chespirito. Well, there were also people who were worth it because they have no idea who this hero in red and yellow clothes is.

Yes, we know that it is hard to believe, but that was sadly the case with the Chapulín Colorado. Via TikTok, a user shared this video where people are very confused by the arrival of the hero to Fortnite, where it is also known as “the skin of the old bug”.

It seems that there are actually more users who do not locate the Chapulín Colorado than those that do. As I told you before, Fortnite has always chosen to include pop culture characters with greater worldwide recognition, but this time they chose to add the character of Chespirito as part of the celebrations for its 51st anniversary.

Editor’s note: It’s no surprise, especially when you consider the diversity that exists with Fortnite users. I’m sure a lot of young players here in Mexico don’t know who this iconic character is either, so now imagine how it happens with people from other countries.

