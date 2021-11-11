Fortnite: simple tips so you can improve your game day by day

Starting to play Fortnite from scratch can be frustrating, especially since there are those within the game who have years of experience. But do not worry that in Geek Culture we give you five tips so you can improve in this note!

Fortnite is going through its season 8 and will end on December 5. Less than a month to go and if you are one of those who are just entering the Epic Games Battle Royale or simply are some achievements to get in the battle pass. In Geek Culture we bring you five tips that can help you get them and improve in the game.

Stay high

This is the fundamental principle of Fortnite, in this battle royale It is of the utmost importance to achieve height in constructions, since it allows you to have an advantage against the opponent in the fall of the bullet. If we add to this that you can have a long-range weapon, you can have a deadly combo for anyone who faces you.

Use your shield well

Have a shield In Fortnite it is very important, it can save you from extremely delicate situations in which you have little life. While it does not cushion certain shocks such as fall damage, the truth is that it is essential. The ideal would be to always have it at 100, although if you are not lucky you can keep a bottle or jerrycan that you get if you have at least 50 of shield. Also, for this season, the Kevin Bucket Grants a small percentage of shield each time you touch it.

Location is key

The area where you land on the map is crucial to define the course that your game will follow, the ideal is to be away from crowded areas or try to loot fast to avoid any confrontation that takes you unarmed. On the other hand, we will have to have a mental plot on where to advance on the map as the circle closes. Adopting a passive playing style is often the safest way to reach the finish line.

Use the practices

Practice makes perfect, a concept that also applies to Fortnite. Practicing on creative maps or movements either aiming or building will help you become a great player. Precisely building is the point that made Fortnite popular, a different mechanic that must be mastered by making covers of 90 or forms of rusheo.

The type of weapon

It is known that in Fortnite the weapons are divided by categories: Common (Gray), Uncommon (Green), Rare (Blue), Epic (Purple) Legendary (Orange) Mythic (Gold), and Exotic (Light Blue). A better category, more weapon damage, this is important to know to have the one with which you feel comfortable. Sensitivity, and aiming practice are other aspects to take into account

