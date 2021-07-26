Fortnite returns to offer the skins of Ninja, TheGrefg and the rest of Idols

The store of Fortnite has surprised the players today by updating their store and offering the lots with the skins of Ninja, TheGrefg and the rest of Fortnite Idols that have come to the game over the past few months. In this way, the game store offers the following bundles:

Ninja Lot: 2,000 V-Bucks

TheGrefg Lot: 1,800 V-Bucks

Lazarbeam Bundle: 1,800 V-Bucks

Bugha Lot: 1,800 V-Bucks

Loserfruit Batch: 1,800 V-Bucks

Lachlan’s Lot: 2,200 V-Bucks

At the moment, it is unknown when the skins of the Fortnite Idols will disappear, although it is best to acquire the ones that interest each player before the store changes its contents again.

<br>

Know more: The Fortnite Club will give away a Loki skin in July



Fortnite allows you to customize the style of the players now

One of the latest additions to the Fortnite store has been the set Show your style, which marks the debut of customizable. The outfits, backpacking accessories and spikes in this set can be edited to show any of the available wraps, and can even be combined. For example, the Magma Wrap and the Icy Glow Wrap can be equipped in the Backpacking accessory.

The “primary color” of objects displayed on characters can also be edited. In suits, this affects the color of the hair and certain parts of the clothing. All players who purchase at least one of the customizable outfits are also receiving the new Pixelizer wrap for free.

As Fortnite receives more and more skins of the most varied, the free-to-play game continues to celebrate the season 7 of its episode 2 in which the aliens are being the main protagonists, as they have invaded the game map and their presence has taken the reins of the games.