Fortnite removes Travis Scott emote after tragedy

Last weekend the Astroworld concert from Travis Scott, where sadly eight people lost their lives as a result of a human stampede. As a consequence of the above, Epic games decided to remove his emote from Fortnite, But that was not all.

Epic even temporarily disabled the ‘sectionDaily‘ of the item shop from Fortnite, in which rotations of skins and other cosmetic objects are shown regularly. It is believed that the emote from Scott it was going to be included in the most recent update.

It’s known that the “Daily” section of the Item Shop has been disabled. This is intentional and the “Daily” section will return with the next Item Shop refresh. pic.twitter.com/rc6Kqh7qoW – Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) November 8, 2021

Scott received a huge amount of criticism after what happened, since apparently, the actor noticed the accident but anyway decided to continue with the show for 30 minutes until he stopped after seeing a person passed out among the attendees.

Editor’s note: It is truly a tragedy what happened at this concert, and I think Epic did the right thing in deciding to remove this content from the game. Although many will surely argue that the ideal would have been to eliminate Scott completely, it sure is a legal problem to do something like that.

Via: IGN