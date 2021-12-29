They come home for Christmas. The Fortnite store has been filled with Marvel characters in its last update. From classics like Thanos to recent additions like Black Widow (in his snowy suit) or Nick Fury, they are available for a limited time in the game store in exchange for a series of V-Bucks. Unfortunately, there are not all the characters that we have seen in the past, such as those that were part of the season pass 4 of chapter 2, which once filled the battle-royale with superheroes.

Save the universe your way! Your favorite Marvel superheroes have taken over the Item Shop for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/xvorgGDxDE – FortniteES (@FortniteIS) December 28, 2021

Marvel characters available in the Fortnite store

Ant-Man (lot: 1800 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Arrumacospool and Cuervopool (lot: 2000 V-Bucks / skin separately: 1500 V-Bucks)

Blade (lot: 2300 V-Bucks / skin: 2000 V-Bucks)

Captain America (skin: 2000 PaVos / has no batch)

Daredevil (lot: 2200 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Dark Phoenix (skin: 1500 V-Bucks / has no bundle)

Eddie Brock and Venom (lot: 2800 V-Bucks / separate skin: 2000 V-Bucks)

Gamora (lot: 2200 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Ghost Rider (lot: 2600 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Nick Fury (lot: 2000 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Shang-Chi (lot: 1800 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Silver Surfer (lot: 2200 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Thanos (skin: 1500 PaVos / does not have lot)

Star-Lord Costume (lot: 2500 V-Bucks / skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Black Widow – Snow Suit (Lot: 2200 V-Bucks / Skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

X-Force – Cable, Domino and Mental Butterfly (lot: 3000 V-Bucks / separate skin: 1500 V-Bucks)

Undoubtedly, Marvel and Fortnite collaboration continues in full swingYou just have to see how Spider-Man stars in the new home screen of the game as his skin is one of the greatest rewards of the season pass that has started chapter 3 of the unstoppable battle-royale that has happened to be developed with the Unreal engine. Engine 5.

