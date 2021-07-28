Fortnite prepares important event for next week

Epic games has already started preparations for the next mass event of Fortnite the next 6th August. The update 17.21 It is already available at the moment, and you will be able to enjoy the show on the aforementioned date starting at 3:05 pm Pacific time / 5:05 pm CDMX time.

It will not be necessary to write down the date on your calendar, since a countdown is already available within the battle royale that tells you exactly how much time is left for the event.

“Countdown to the event! It is also visible in the lobby. “

Event countdown! Also visible in the lobby. 💫 #fortnite pic.twitter.com/MUggxLTv5T – GNA – Fortnite Leaks & News (@gnanewsco) July 27, 2021

According to information from Eurogamer, recent leaks suggest that it will be a concert of Ariana Grande, similar to what happened previously with Travis Scott. It only remains to wait for its official revelation in just over a week.

Via: Eurogamer

