Fortnite makes collaboration with Naruto Shippuden official

Earlier this morning, a possible crossover Come in Fortnite and Naruto, which suggested that next week we would have content from this anime within the battle royale. Well, this has already been confirmed and yes, all the leaked information turned out to be true.

Via social networks, the official account of Fortnite shared the following image, confirming that it will be on November 16 when Naruto get to the game.

At the time of writing we do not know exactly what are the contents that we can expect within the battle royale, but it is easy to assume that we will have items and skins of Naruto and who knows, maybe even other characters in this anime.

Editor’s note: By now it is easy to say that Fortnite is indeed the king of crossovers, and surely there will come a point when this battle royale has skins from all existing franchises. Well maybe I’m exaggerating, but I doubt that any other game can beat them on this.

Via: Fortnite