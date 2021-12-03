Fortnite joins the metaverse and creates two Party Worlds for players to interact and relax for a while

It seems that Fortnite left the Battle Royale for a moment and focused on the metaverse with the creation of the Party Worlds. Know what it is about in this note!

In the middle of the metaverse, where each company seeks to make its own to attract the attention of users, video games are not far behind. We recently showed you Nikeland, Nike’s metaverse in Roblox, this time it was up to Fortnite. How could it be otherwise, the video game of Epic games I inform through a statement the creation of two new maps so that users can socialize.

In collaboration with Fivewalnut and TreyJTH, Epic Games decided to create two Party worlds where the most important thing will be social interaction. Both maps are a space where there will be no battles but we will have a large number of minigames. On the Fivewalnut side, it will be an amusement park called Walnut world, while the other map is a disco called Late Night Lounge.

On the other hand, it should be noted that these Party Worlds they will be different from hubs since in the latter you can explore islands and have creative experiences. For their part, the players will have as their main “mission” to make friends or have a good time with their family.

The interesting thing that we can see in the statement is that everyone can create a Party World as long as they follow the rules to do so:

Party Worlds should not focus on battles but on fun for all players.

In these worlds, self-expression through the use of emoticons, sprays, outfits and more will be of vital importance.

Ultimately, these modes should create and encourage social interaction for people to enjoy being with their friends or getting new to the worlds.

These worlds are now available in Fortnite. From Epic Games they are open to receiving ideas for the maps so it can be sent from Fortnite Discover.

Share it with whoever you want