Fortnite is preparing to receive 2022 with its new January package that will arrive at the end of the year. Here we tell you everything that it includes.

2022 arrives and with the new year new surprises also arrive, in this case it will be to the island of Fortnite. Although what would be the new package of Fortnite Crew January 2022, finally Epic games has confirmed it.

This was disclosed on the Epic Games website. In the Fortnite Crew we can find the Dr. Slone settling on this wintry island, maybe we should call her Dr. Snow.

The January Crew Pack will be available starting December 31 for Fortnite Crew. Once that date arrives, we will be able to obtain not only Snow Stealth Slone, but also all the equipment that comes with the character. This package will include the Snow Stealth Hardcase Back Bling, which is a snow survival pack issued by IO. We will also have the Sleet Spike Pickaxe and the Snow Stealth Wrap. Finally, we will get his alternative style: the Winter Sunset Style.

As for Winterfest, it will be available until January 6. Here, active Fortnite Crew players will receive the glider Golden Look Board when you log into the event.

Another important aspect during this last stretch of 2021 and beginning of 2022, is that the subscribers of Fortnite Crew always have access to the battle pass. That is, the battle pass of chapter 3 of season 1, will be free for all subscribers of Fortnite Crew. If the pass was previously purchased, the player will receive a refund of 950 V-Bucks. Also, if you want to receive more money, you will have 1000 free V-Bucks every month on the day you subscribed.

As it was expected, the December crew package will be available until the 31st this month, when the other package comes out. With the December package we can receive the outfit of Cube Assassin and different accessories: Cubist Back Bling, Cube Edge Pickaxe, and Assassin’s Mark Wrap.

Share it with whoever you want