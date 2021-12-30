As is customary, once again the Fortnite Crew wants to spoil all its subscribers with exclusive content.

So they plan to release exciting rewards to start with the entire year, and as well as throughout the month of December their players were able to get the Cube Killer skin and more great rewards.

Our friends from Epic games They want the fans of the service to start with all the punch this 2022, so they already prepare several surprises for January.

It was published through some posts of the company, through its official media, They revealed everything that Fortnite Crew will offer next month. As expected, there will be winter-themed rewards, including a familiar heroine skin.

And as has been done in previous months, Subscribers will receive 1,000 V-Bucks in January and immediate access to the Battle Pass for Season 1 of Chapter 3.

In addition to this, they will also be able to get a new stage of the Portable Protocol backpack, which is part of the Legacy Set.

That’s right, as part of your Winter festival, all users of Fortnite Crew They will receive as a bonus the Golden Look Table glider, to be one of the lucky ones, it will only be enough that you log in at least once during the event, and obviously that you maintain an active subscription.

This long-awaited main reward for January is a new skin of the Dr. Slone, who is now sporting a special winter outfit for the occasion.

Said skin shows Slone with an outfit for snowy days and is accompanied by the backpack Stealth briefcase also snowy, the Sleet Halberd Peak and the Snowy Stealth paper.

This version of Snowy Stealth Slone, features an alternate style called Winter sunset, which will be given a colorful and attractive touch.

All the content mentioned above will be available starting December 31, at 6:00 PM based on Mexico City time.