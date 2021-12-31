Fortnite could receive a battle royale without the construction

The battle royale from Fortnite, in addition to all its crossovers, it has also stood out for the construction mode. There are users who hate this section, and if you are also one of them, then you will be happy to know that Epic games I would already be working in a mode that completely removes this, leaving you with an experience of battle royale much more “pure”, to put it in a certain way.

According HYPEX, a well-known leaker of Fortnite, Epic games will be launching a limited time mode where it will be forbidden to build in the battle royale:

“Reminder that Epic is working on a limited-time” No Build “mode. I feel like this mode would be awesome right now with Spider-Man. They would just have to reduce the damage to the surroundings for this mode. “

Reminder that Epic are working on a “No Build” LTM .. I feel like this LTM would be so good right now with the Spiderman Mythic & Sliding 🔥 They’d just need to reduce damage to enviroment in that LTM. pic.twitter.com/2Q4FbBpsxo – HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 29, 2021

Sadly, and as this one mentions insider, it would be covered in a limited time mode, so don’t expect to be able to play it permanently. Outside of that we do not have more details about it, although it is worth noting that HYPEX has had a good track record when it comes to leaks, so it is surely a matter of time before such mode is integrated into the battle royale.

And speaking of leaks, it is also rumored that Doom Slayer, as well as other Bethesda and Microsoft characters, would eventually be coming to Fortnite. Here you can learn more details about this.

Via: HYPEX