Bethesda characters like Doom and more games could be coming to Fortnite, as a new leak has revealed the possibility of a crossover between Microsoft, Bethesda, and Epic Games. Previously, the Doom Hunter and many other Bethesda characters appeared in Super Smash Bros Ultimate as Mii fighter outfits in an unexpected official collaboration. Many believe this crossover opened Bethesda to the possibility of more in the future, and its acquisition by Microsoft may have made it easier for the developer’s properties to appear universally in more titles.

Fortnite has been heavily defined by its crossovers, with some of its notable associations including John Wick, Ghostbusters, DC’s Batman and Joker, and an abundance of Marvel characters. Many other characters from different popular media properties have made guest appearances in Epic’s battle royale, helping to keep the game profitable with their virtual props, exclusive emotes, and new skins. With the recently introduced Chapter 3 of the game, Epic Games revealed one of the game’s biggest crossovers to date, bringing in fan-favorite Marvel superhero Spider-Man, along with his cobweb shooters.

Even more important collaborations could come to Fortnite, as the title is claimed to receive crossovers with Bethesda and Microsoft in the future. The rumor comes from a recent Xbox Era podcast, which was clipped and shared on Twitter by iFireMonkey. During the podcast, industry insider Nick Baker stated that more Bethesda and Microsoft characters will be coming to Fortnite following the success of Microsoft’s Gears of War skins. Although he wanted to keep most of the alleged characters a secret, Baker claimed that he has been told that Doom’s Doom Slayer will be added to the game on an unspecified date.

Microsoft is no stranger to collaborations and crossovers in other titles, and many of its popular characters have made appearances in Fortnite. During Season 5, Chapter 2, Xbox’s Army Green Master Chief joined Fortnite’s roster of collaborative skins, surprising many with the unexpected inclusion. Additionally, Epic Games has also added two of the most iconic characters from the Gears of War series, making Marcus Fenix ​​and Kait Diaz the second set of characters to appear from an Xbox exclusive title.

A Fortnite crossover with Bethesda could be a very popular collaboration, as the studio is home to some of the biggest characters in modern games. Some of the most beloved titles under the Bethesda and Microsoft names are Fallout, Prey, Dishonored, and The Elder Scrolls, which could lead to some interesting additions to Fortnite. At the moment it has not been confirmed if the rumor of the crossover is true, but it is very possible, since a large number of new crossovers and promotional contexts are expected in Fortnite during its next seasons in 2022.