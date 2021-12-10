On December 5, the new season of Fortnite arrived, where they confirmed the incorporation of the development in Unreal Engine 5. In addition, there were some significant changes on the island.

Fortnite received its update to chapter 3 just a few days ago and we had many surprises that caught our attention. However, perhaps the most outstanding thing in the future is the incorporation of Unreal Engine 5 to the game.

This information was released through the official Twitter of Unreal Engine, where they confirm their arrival at the video game of Epic games. This incorporation means the change from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

Evidently this change is not imminent. Both the Fortnite team and the Unreal Engine are working to bring it to the game. Although this will be a great improvement in several aspects, the truth is that Fortnite already has an artistic style and its own movements that they must respect.

However, the arrival of Unreal 5 does not only mean an improvement in terms of battle royale itself as a game, if not also to the new idea of ​​Fortnite. Let’s remember that recently the game decided to create its metaverse, perhaps the arrival of Unreal 5 means an improvement in that aspect.

Fortnite Chapter 3 also introduced some highlights. Among them we find a new island, new characters and new mechanics in different sections.

This December 5 began chapter 3, season 1 of Fortnite with incorporating one of the most beloved superheroes, Spiderman, who is soon to release his next movie. Players will enjoy the hero of Marvel in his 3 suits: classic red and blue, the white of Future Foundation and the alternate black. Additionally, all players will now be able to slide as Spider-Man.

Finally, two great game modifiers arrive on the island: camps and weather disasters. The camps will be bases where players can heal and store items if they need them. On the other hand, climatic disasters are… well, that, climatic disasters without more, like strong storms or tornadoes that will harm the player.

