Fortnite Chapter 3 leaks its release date

After the 18.40 update of Fortnite, a large amount of information has been leaked through the game data as collected by the HYPEX leaker. After eight seasons in its chapter 2, it seems that the time has come to Fortnite Chapter 3The End event has been located with an image and other additional details. Known in Spain as El Fin, this event will be playable, with seven phases and assuming a two-day break, specifically on December 5 and 6. The story of the game will move forward again with the appearance of The Foundation and the golden cube could be the cause of a new catastrophe.

Now that “The End” playlist got leaked I can finally talk about this: Chapter 3 is planned to launch on December 7th (It’s SOO good btw) and the Blackhole stays during 5th-6th. These sources were NEVER wrong about many things, if they’re wrong this time I’ll take the blame lol. – HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 3 It will start on December 7, although at the moment there are no details of the content of this new first season of the battle-royale. It should be remembered that the free-to-play delayed adapting to the engine Unreal Engine 5 a few months ago, although except for surprise, it seems that the time has not yet come for the big leap to take place. However, the chapter change will mean a barrage of playable news, map, progression and aesthetics, so we will have to be vigilant, since there are only three weeks left until the start of a new era in Fortnite.

<br>

Before the premiere of Fortnite Chapter 3, the latest update of the game has meant the arrival Naruto Uzumaki and the rest of Team 7 to the in-game store. Among other. news, The Convergence has taken on a new form, new enemies have appeared called GROSS scrapped and the shopping carts have returned to the game map.