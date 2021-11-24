Fortnite Chapter 2 will come to an end in December

Fortnite Chapter 2 It is something that for years seemed impossible. This new stage for the battle royale began with the destruction of this universe, and it took a couple of real days before players could enjoy this title once. Over the course of several months, we saw collaborations with Xbox, PlayStation, Marvel, and even Naruto. Now, today it has been confirmed that Fortnite Chapter 2 will come to an end in a couple of weeks.

After several rumors that pointed to the closure of this chapter, Epic Games has confirmed that next December 4 at 3:00 PM (Mexico City time), The End event will take place, which will conclude everything related to Fortnite Chapter 2.

In this event, teams of up to 16 players will have to face The Cube Queen, this with the aim of putting an end to all the chaos we have seen in recent months. The End is a unique and unrepeatable event, so you better be ready to record what will happen. Along with this, Epic Games recommends that you use up all your Battle Stars points before concluding this story.

Although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, it’s very probable that Fortnite Chapter 3 start immediately after, but a period of total silence is not ruled out, as happened with the end of the Chapter 1. In related topics, users of Fortnite They don’t know who Chapulín Colorado is. Similarly, Boba Fett will also be coming to the game next month.

Editor’s Note:

The idea of Fortnite comes to an end no longer has the same impact as before. Closing this chapter doesn’t mean much. Sure, we will see a couple of changes to the map, as well as the story, but it will be the same game, and the arrival of Boba Fett means that perhaps this time the battle royale will not become inaccessible for a few days.

Via: Epic Games