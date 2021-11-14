Fortnite announces collaboration with The Book of Boba Fett

On the occasion of the celebration of Disney + Day, with which the streaming platform has offered numerous news that are on the way over the next few months, Fortnite has announced what their next big collaboration will be in relation to the platform. After The Mandalorian starred alongside Baby Yoda in the main draws of a battle pass, Epic Games has now announced that Boba fett, protagonist of the new Star Wars series, will arrive on the island of battle-royale.

Boba Fett will be making his arrival on the Island December 24, 2021 at 7pm ET! #DisneyPlusDay pic.twitter.com/cj9iC6WRBZ – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) November 12, 2021

The Book of Boba Fett is the second live-action series to hit Disney + next November 29th. Five days before, Fortnite will host the character with your own skin If nothing else, expect a backpacking accessory, pickaxe, and more cosmetics to be available in the in-game store while platform subscribers can see the start of this new story.

The Book of Boba Fett will tell a story starring the legendary bounty hunter from Star Wars with the mercenary Fennec shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld as they return to the sands of Tatooine to claim the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his criminal syndicate.

At the moment, more details of the collaboration between Fortnite and The Book of Boba Fett are unknown. The news has been given a month and a half in advance on the occasion of Disney + Day, an event that has also brought with it an attractive offer that allows old and new subscribers to get a month of Disney + for only € 1.99 per time limited (those who subscribe will pay the standard price from the following month if they do not cancel their subscription).