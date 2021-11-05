League of Legends will land on the Epic Store, although it is more surprising that a popular character from this game will be available in Fortnite and all to promote a series that will be released on Netflix.

Fortnite enjoys a popularity that seems like it will never end and League of Legends has a very loyal community, so both video games have decided to throw a cable to promote a Netflix series.

Yes, it may seem like this doesn’t make any sense at all. But the truth is that we live in a complex era in which references abound and in which exchanges are even almost mandatory.

Let’s go by parts, a character from League of Legends will land in Fortnite. Based on this, the idea no longer seems so extravagant the movement of both video games. Jinx is chosen to receive an avatar in the most popular battle royale.

Of course, it will not arrive alone. It will be accompanied by a series of accessories according to the character. The first is a new custom pickaxe in true League of Legends style, plus an in-game signature spray and a soundtrack for the waiting screen.

This collaboration is based on the launch of Arcane, the series that will land on Netflix and which will have as a common point the fact that it is based on the characters, world and history of League of Legends.

If you want to be the first to have Jinx in your Fortnite skin library and you live in Spain, we have bad news. The launch will be at 1 in the morning in our territory, although the truth is that if you play League of Legends or Fortnite you should be used to sleeping little.

Collaboration is not one-way. Jinx lands in Fortnite and, in addition, the Epic Store will receive a series of games from Riot Games headlined by League of Legends and followed by Valorant through Runeterra and Teamfight Tactics.

And, although it seems nonsense, being inside the Epic Store can provide Riot Games with a huge number of users who to date stayed away from these games due to having to download them from official websites.