Jinx from League of Legends is coming to Fortnite as a way to promote Arcane, the next animated series from Riot Games that will arrive this November 6.

A new character comes to the store Fortnite, after the appearance of Chapulín Colorado, we have another great crossover. This time, Jinx from League of Legends and Arcane arrives on the island.

Due to the upcoming release of Arcane, the animated series of Riot games, Fortnite and LOL join forces to lead one of their characters. Arcane will have its premiere on November 6 with episodes 1 and 2 of the first season.

According to the statement on the official website of Epic games, Jinx is now available in the Item Shop. As always when a new character arrives on the island, his tools also come with him.

Set Arcane: League of Legends will not only bring the suit of Jinx arcanebut also the backpacking accessory Monkey with cymbals. The pickaxe could not be missing among the tools of this character: it will be the Pium Pium Crusher pick, created with the leftovers of Pium Pium.

In addition to the aesthetic tools, we will have other elements such as the instrumental theme of the room Playground which will also be available. The Jinxeado graffiti it could not be missing either, as well as the loading screens BOOM! and Wreaking havoc.

This collaboration between Fortnite and League of Legends is not only to announce the arrival of Jinx to the island. Actually this also serves to communicate the arrival of some Riot games to the Epic Games Store. Among them we find: League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runterra and Valorant.

This is not the only collaboration that League of Legends plans to carry out with the launch of Arcane. Arcane Custom Weapons, Tools, and Gear are now confirmed for PUBG mid November.

Jinx is now available in the Fortnite Item Shop with all its tools and accessories. On the Arcane side, this November 6 will be officially released.

