Fortnite, Among Us, Call of Duty and more free Android games

We share you Fortnite, Among Us, Call of Duty and more free games to download to your smartphone Android.

Among us

The famous Among Us, a cooperative and competitive online game where you work together with a team of space cadets, except one of you is an imposter whose goal is to take over. You can download it for free at this link.

Call of duty

Another must see: Call of duty, if you’ve always wanted to experience something similar to playing Call of Duty on a console, definitely take a look at Call of Duty: Mobile.

It’s a simpler version than the console experience as by default (although it can be changed), weapons fire automatically when you hover over an enemy. But, is visually stunning for a smartphone and offers various weapons and other customizable features They should satisfy that desire for a mobile first person shooter. You can download it for free at this link.

Pokemon Unite

If you enjoy genre games MOBA on your PC, Pokémon Unite It might take away that itch while you’re on the go. While not as technically deep as any of the games mentioned above, Unite meets the basic fundamentals of the competitive genre and is, of course, deeply ingrained in the world of Pokemon.

This game offers cross play and cross progression with the version of Nintendo switch. You can download it for free at this link.

Fortnite

Fortnite It is still one of the most popular free games available on Android, although it is not that simple to install for many people. If you want to download this battle royale game that faces you against 100 others on a huge and constantly changing map.

If you have a phone Samsung, Fortnite is exclusively available within your Galaxy Store at this link. All other non-brand phones will need to take the longer route and head to the Epic Games at this link to install Fortnite.

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is a global phenomenon that combines the aesthetics of anime and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild with the gameplay of an MMO. It’s free (with paid cosmetics available), but if you want a game that offers beautiful visuals and rich and varied gameplay.

This game supports cross save progression if you have a miHoYo account. So you can pick up on Android right where you left off on PC or console. You can download it for free at this link.

Pikmin Bloom

Pikmin Bloom is one of the latest mobile experiments from Nintendo and Niantic. In this one, you grow little pikmin creatures from seeds as you walk. The game takes advantage of the GPS location of your phone and It is designed so you can get out and about.

With few goals other than taking a certain number of steps to develop seeds in Pikmin, it can be a relaxing thing to play, it makes the act of walking a little more fun. You can download it for free at this link.

Sky: Children of the Light

Sky: Children of the Light is the latest game from Thatgamecompany, responsible for relaxing games like Journey, Flower and more. Sky is equally beautiful and mysterious, and is a must-have game if you enjoy playing a game that allows you to soak up the images rather than constantly demanding nervous reflexes to win.