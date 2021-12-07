Epic Games has introduced a new targeting mechanic in Chapter 3 of Fortnite, which allows players to aim down their sights in in-game mode. first person years after the game was released. Chapter 3 has officially started with new additions to renew the popular battle royale. Players can now land on the new Fortnite map with a collection of new content that includes characters, cosmetics, and new gameplay mechanics like sliding and rolling to make the experience more fluid and enjoyable than ever.

Although Fortnite has long had a stage in first person, its battle royale game mode can only be played in third person. Its competitors, however, are either first-person games or have used both camera modes to give players more accessibility and link the game to each perspective respectively. The groundbreaking PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, for example, allows players to easily get in and out of first person mode with the push of a button, and also features a setting to easily take down survivors in third person with a first person sight. Although Fortnite is still strictly tied to the third person, the camera is considered the most manipulable tool in the battle royale genre and it seems that Epic Games could be following its main competitor.

A look at the new aiming mechanic in first person from Fortnite Chapter 3 comes courtesy of ModernWarzone on Twitter. In one video, the player is seen pointing in first person mode. One of the new weapons in Chapter 3, the MK-Seven assault rifle, appears to have a red dot sight that uses first-person mode when players aim the weapon. This is the first time that Fortnite has implemented something like this and it has surprised new and old Fortnite fans, with many of them mentioning that they are going to redownload the game to check it out.

The mode in first person is a feature long requested by fans of Fortnite and only made a small appearance during Chapter 2 – Season 7. An NPC exploit allowed players to switch to first person for the remainder of a casual match, albeit in a clunky and broken fashion. Fortnite first person mods have also been created to demonstrate the game in this alternate camera mode and they filled the void that many fans had. Sadly, this mode felt unnatural due to the game’s features being developed strictly for third-person view and lacking the first-person animations and proper settings.

The addition of a pointing mechanic in first person It could put some players at an advantage, as competitive first-person games are more popular and played than other genres. Chapter 3 of Fortnite is completely revamping the battle royale experience and is set to add even more new features in the future. If well received, the title could possibly contemplate more weapons with this feature in the future, especially with the possibility of an accessory system similar to other battle royale games.