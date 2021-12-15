After its release date was confirmed during The Game Awards 2021, Forspoken has been giving a lot to talk about these days. The new of Square Enix and Luminous Productions will hit the market next year, exclusively on consoles PS5But how long will it be like this?

Recently, PlayStation launched a new image promoting the game, and if you can read the small print, you’ll see that Forspoken would be exclusive to PS5 for at least two more years. That is, until 2024.

Now this does not necessarily mean that Forspoken will come to Xbox Series X | S as soon as its exclusivity ends, it just means that in the next two years you will not see this game on another console other than PS5. It will depend on Square enix whether or not you want to launch it on the consoles Microsoft.

Forspoken will come to PS5 and PC on May 24, 2022.

Editor’s note: Normally these types of games usually have an exclusivity of no more than one year, so the case of Forspoken certainly draws attention. Anyway, when it comes to Xbox, Square Enix always tends to ignore them although I would say that this game will make its way to Microsoft platforms eventually.

Via: PlayStation