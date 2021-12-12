Forspoken will have a prequel in late 2022

During The Game Awards 2021, Square Enix and Luminous Productions They gave us a look at the main antagonists of Forspoken. Each of the Tantas, who are the old rulers of Athia, have a specific virtue or characteristic. In a new publication of the PlayStation Blog, it was revealed that these villains will star in the prequel DLC coming later this year.

Raio Mitsuno, Creative producer of the project, explained the origin of some of these villains. Although they previously ruled this territory, over time they became twisted and oppressive versions of themselves.

So much Prav, who appeared in the aforementioned trailer, is the former head of the justice system of Athia. Additionally, we will also have other Many in Forspoken. For example, there is So many Sila, commander of the forces of Athia and that represents a symbol of strength.

Forspoken will come to PS5 on May 24, 2022.

Editor’s note: Initially, Forspoken was a game that I wasn’t paying much attention to. Over time, the new from Square Enix has been attracting me more and I think it could be one of the most remarkable titles of 2022.

Via: PlayStation Blog