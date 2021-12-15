Forspoken presents new gameplay with its open world and enemies

Right after the release date of Forspoken at The Game Awards 2021 after showing a new trailer, the developer Luminous Productions wanted to reveal now new gameplay material in which you can see the protagonist Frey Holland leaving a city full of different NPCs to enter the wild open world in which the action will take place.

First of all, thanks to the gameplay we have been able to see the different equipment that Frey can use, highlighting necklaces, capes and nails, each with different advantages. Likewise, the game’s combat sports the lots of spells That the protagonist can do by raining projectiles or creating spheres of water that enclose the enemies, she can also place traps.

Forspoken, which will premiere next May 24, 2022 Exclusively on PS5 alongside PC, it tells the story of Frey, a young New Yorker who ends up in the beautiful and cruel world of Athia, a magical kingdom in which she develops powers that she will use to figure out how to get home while traveling through vast landscapes and faces monstrous beings.

The title story is written by great acquaintances of the video game industry like Gary Whitta (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Amy Hennig (Uncharted saga), Allison Rymer and Todd Stashwick, while thanks to this gameplay we have been able to see that its plot will not be the only great attraction of the game, since it has a series of Most striking playable mechanics.

<br>

Know more: Forspoken Unveils New Trailer at PlayStation Showcase 2021



With half a year to go before its launch, it is known that Forspoken will feature a DLC that will serve as a prequelIt will be called In Tanta We Trust and will arrive in winter 2022. Players who pre-order the digital deluxe edition will have early access to this additional story.