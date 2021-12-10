At The Game Awards 2021, the occasion has been used to confirm the launch date of numerous video games that will go on sale throughout the coming year and one of them will be Forspoken, the new Action fantasy RPG from Square Enix.

It will be the May 24, 2022 when will this promising title hit stores, which has been seen with a new trailer dedicated mainly to its plot. Thus we have been able to verify once again that our protagonist, Frey, played by actress Ella Balinska (Charlie’s Angels) will be mysteriously teleported to the world of Athia.

There you will get some special abilities With which you will become more agile and faster than normal, as well as being able to run and jump through immense scenarios in the form of an open world. All this is necessary if you want to face the many enemies that you will find in this place while you find your way back home.