Forspoken appears in the Microsoft Store

In the past event Square enix Spring 2021, the Japanese video game developer announced their new title called Forspoken, which will take PC and PS5 gamers through a new open-world adventure that will be both beautiful and cruel as they traverse the sprawling kingdoms of Athia. For Microsoft console gamers, Forspoken would arrive on Xbox Series X | S in the year 2024. But while we wait, Forspoken has appeared on the Microsoft Store.

Forspoken was expected to hit Steam and the Epic Games Store, but now we’ve learned that PC gamers will also be able to buy and download Forspoken from the Microsoft Store, where new information has been revealed such as that Forspoken will have achievements and saves in the Xbox cloud. While the same technique you used Microsoft with temporary exclusivity of Rise of the Tomb Raider, has now been used by Sony with Forspoken, a title that will eventually come to Xbox in the future.