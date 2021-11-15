Forspoken appears in the Microsoft Store

In the past event Square enix Spring 2021, the Japanese video game developer announced their new title called Forspoken, which will take PC and PS5 gamers through a new open-world adventure that will be both beautiful and cruel as they traverse the sprawling kingdoms of Athia. For Microsoft console gamers, Forspoken would arrive on Xbox Series X | S in the year 2024. But while we wait, Forspoken has appeared on the Microsoft Store.
Forspoken was expected to hit Steam and the Epic Games Store, but now we’ve learned that PC gamers will also be able to buy and download Forspoken from the Microsoft Store, where new information has been revealed such as that Forspoken will have achievements and saves in the Xbox cloud. While the same technique you used Microsoft with temporary exclusivity of Rise of the Tomb Raider, has now been used by Sony with Forspoken, a title that will eventually come to Xbox in the future.
Mysteriously transported from New York City, Frey Holland finds herself trapped in the stunning land of Athia. A magical and sensitive bracelet is inexplicably wrapped around his arm, and Frey discovers the ability to cast powerful spells and use magic to traverse the vast landscapes of Athia. Frey nicknames his new golden partner “Cuff” and sets off to find his way home.
A cruel and beautiful open world – Explore the sprawling kingdoms of Athia, an astonishing land of extraordinary sights and otherworldly creatures brought to life through stunning graphics and cutting-edge technology.
Customizable Spell Arsenal: Take on twisted monsters in magical combat with a wide range of powerful abilities that accommodate a variety of playstyles, from fast paced and exhilarating to strategic and methodical. Intuitive, Magic Enhanced Parkour – Climb walls, jump through canyons, leap from dizzying heights, and sprint through vast landscapes. Frey’s unique abilities allow him to fluidly traverse the open world with ease.