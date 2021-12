Forspoken It is one of the new proposals of Square Enix for the current generation. After a confusing first reveal, we have seen several trailers for this title, which have clarified some doubts. In this way, during The Game Awards we saw a new trailer, where we can see more about its history and combat. But nevertheless, Most importantly, its release date has been confirmed.

Forspoken It will arrive on the PlayStation 5 on May 24, 2022.

Via: The Game Awards