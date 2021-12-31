Formula E is on the verge of starting its ‘Season Eight’, the last one under ‘Gen2’ regulations. That means that in just over a year they will debut the new ‘Gen3’ single-seaters on the occasion of the start of the 2022-23 season. Cars that will place the electric championship in a prominent place within technological innovation. However, the championship promoter’s efforts do not end there and Formula E has already begun to draw the main lines of its ‘Gen4’ regulations, regulation that could make room for hydrogen fuel cell technology to attract new manufacturers to the championship. In fact, the series invites new manufacturers to propose ideas on his concepts to define the future direction that the series should follow.

The prospects are unbeatable, both with the debut of the ‘Gen3’ and with the development of the ‘Gen4’, as stated Alexander Agag: “I think the ‘Gen3’ concept is incredible enough, but we have already started to think about the future ‘Gen4’, a car that will arrive within five years. We have time, but we have to start with the discussions. We are going to invite the big manufacturers that are already with us now, but we also want the working group to expand and invite other manufacturers to exchange ideas. We want to have a very open mind to define the future ‘Gen4’. Everything is open, anything can happen. We have an open approach and we can bet on different technologies for the future.

Agag himself has recognized that Formula E is open to the adoption of hydrogen fuel cell technology to power its electric motors, following in the footsteps of Extreme E: «Hydrogen is within the Formula E license with the FIA within the agreement of rights that we have. There are two ways to use hydrogen, one is too inefficient. The other way, which is the one we would use in Formula E, would be to bet on a hydrogen fuel cell that basically serves to produce electricity that then drives the electric motor. As soon as that technology is evolved it will be within our analysis. It is necessary to have freedom, while controlling expenses, to write the future».