The promoter of Formula E has released the program of the official test of the 2021-22 preseason of the electric series. The test session that exclusively brings together all the teams and drivers of the series It will take place between November 29 and December 2 at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit in Valencia, as is almost customary. Three days of tests will allow all the players of the championship prepare for a vibrant ‘Season Eight’ which will begin just two months later with the Ad-Diriyah ePrix, in Saudi Arabia, between January 28 and 29.

Despite all the novelties that have been drawn in the ePrix format with a shorter free time, a new qualifying model, adjustments in the duration of the races under Safety Car or ‘Full Course Yellow’ and a lower tire limitation, the electric series has not touched its preseason. Thus, The ‘Gen2’ will be on track in three of the four days of the official test of Formula E in Valencia, being reserved on Wednesday, December 1 to attend to the press and carry out different promotional and advertising actions, although without rolling on the track.

The first two days of testing will be divided into a three-hour morning session between 09:00 and 12:00 and an afternoon session that will take place between 14:00 and 17:00. For its part, the last test day will only have one session between 09:00 and 15:00. It is expected that one of these days will be a simulation of race under the new regulations that allows adding up to 10 minutes of duration to the ePrix if neutralizations are given. Drivers and teams will also be able to evaluate the new power modes, now of 220 kW of base (+ 20kW), and of 250 kW in the ‘attack mode’ (+ 15kW).