FORMULA 1: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The most exciting season in Formula 1 in recent years comes to an end this weekend with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are tied in the general classification with 349.5 points and the odds tell us that the seven-time world champion is the big favorite to win a new title in the Emirate. The victory of the British pilot is listed at [1.65], while that of the Dutch is paid to [2.80].

Everyone is aware that if Verstappen collides with Hamilton, he will be world champion and the abandonment of one of the two contenders is quoted to [3.50] this being the highest quota of the season for both. If both do not finish we get a prize of [11.00]. The climate of tension is evident between both pilots after the incident of the braking in Saudi Arabia that almost ended with the stamping against the wall. On the wall, the relationships between their bosses are not the best either, so sparks can jump at any moment.

For this race we find a series of special odds that we want to highlight such as the victory of Lewis Hamilton and that takes the fastest lap to [2.60]. We also find it very interesting that the McLaren and Alpine drivers finish in the points in this race, giving this quota to [3.30]. Keep in mind that the French are lately on the podium or around it.

For this reason, it does not seem unreasonable to us to throw ourselves at a Fernando Alonso who clings to ‘El Plan’ to the point of having put that inscription on his car. That the Asturian ends up in the drawer is paid to [9.00] being a more than attractive offer if, for example, there is a collision between Verstappen and Hamilton leaving the podium positions free.

Finally we look at a quota for Carlos Sainz, who if he ends up on the podium with Verstappen or Hamilton, indifferently, is paid by quota [9.50]. The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix can decide an unforgettable season for Formula 1 fans.