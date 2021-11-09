Lung.mx .-As a motor racing fan, I am proud of the podium reached by Sergio “Checo” Pérez at the Mexican Grand Prix, but I deeply regret the interference of the tobacco industry in Formula 1 competitions, he said. Jaime Barba Zozaya, coordinator of the organization Exhala, Ex-smokers Associated Against Addiction and who lives with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) due to tobacco consumption.

“We are increasingly seeing advertising for electronic devices that deliver nicotine or tobacco manufactured by Philip Morris International (PMI) and British American Tobacco (BAT) at Ferrari and McLaren teams, in that order.”, He specified.

PMI created the brand “Mission Winnow” (mission win now) as an initiative “to start a conversation and create an opportunity to listen and be heard”, Despite the nominal restriction of the International Automobile Federation, but that in fact it overlaps that cigarette brands are advertised on Ferrari cars, which is why it is now observed on the sides of the cars of that brand, said Barba.

McLaren is not far behind and does the same as its competitor with VUSE advertising, formerly called Vype, which is a next-generation vape, which alternates with the projection of “A Better Tomorrow” (A better tomorrow) which is actually a catchy slogan in advertising for that device.

The Mexico Salud-Hable Coalition agreed and called on the head of Government of Mexico City to guarantee in future editions of the Grand Prize of Mexico the total prohibition of explicit or disguised advertising of tobacco companies, as is already done at some European Grand Prix where local laws prohibit this covert advertising.

Mexico, as a signatory of the Framework Convention of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Tobacco Control, is committed to prohibiting any form of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of tobacco and nicotine products, said Juan Nunez Guadarrama, coordinator of that coalition.

All the economic income that is registered by the organization in the country of global shows such as the F1 Grand Prix or the presentation of groups and figures of music will not justify any form of tobacco or nicotine advertising, nor the diffusion of the products or of the brands of the new platforms that the tobacco industry has created to camouflage its permanent efforts that seek to attract new consumers, replacing those who die in the world and in Mexico from diseases associated with tobacco use, added Núñez.

