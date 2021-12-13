

Dec 12, 2021 at 18:48 CET



The Mercedes driver, Lewis hamilton, succumbed to an imperial Max Verstappen on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and yielded in one of the most exciting World Cups in recent years. After reaching the last race with the same number of points, the Mercedes and the Red Bull rushed their options and the test was not decided until the last lap.

Drivers who entered the last lap of the last Grand Prix of the season as leaders of the World Championship # F1 and they were NOT champions: 1964: Graham Hill (champion: John Surtees)

2008: Felipe Massa (champion: Lewis Hamilton)

2021: LEWIS HAMILTON (champion: Max Verstappen) – MisterChip (Alexis) (@ 2010MisterChip) December 12, 2021

The Briton, who has won four consecutive titles and six of the last seven editions, could not complete the feat after winning in the two previous races and finished as runner-up. Hamilton has joined Felipe Massa (2008) and Graham Hill (1964) as the only drivers to lose a championship on the last lap..

The former McLaren was at a high level throughout the Grand Prix, even having a 15-second advantage over the Dutchman, but a virtual safety car and a safety car In the final laps, coupled with great time management by the Red Bull team, they lifted the Dutch driver to the top of the box to achieve his first World Championship.

Max Verstappen, champion

The Dutchman beat Lewis Hamilton in the last race of the 2021 season and won his long-awaited first World Cup. After a championship marked by friction between the two drivers, the Red Bull had a lucky point in the final stage to achieve a historic victory: the Red Bull team reached the top for the first time since 2013.

The Red Bull driver has put an end to a dynasty in which Lewis Hamilton has established himself as one of the best drivers in history: has a total of seven titles (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020), the same as Michael Schumacher. Both are among the top of the most successful drivers in the history of Formula 1.