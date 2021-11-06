The Formula 1 has had a bad start and the event organized by CIE has left the worst experience for hundreds of fans, who have missed the test session with which this event prepares for the race next Sunday.

Through social networks, the worst treatment that has been given to fans who wanted to enter has been evidenced, only that due to a terrible organization in the stands, these were not available for access, so the entry of the fans was restricted. fans of this emblematic race, leaving the testimonies in networks and the promise of reimbursement of 500 pesos in cash for those affected on this day.

500 pesos for missing a day of testing

Formula 1 has started and is preparing for the race this Sunday, only that one of the most important previous days, in which it carried out tests among its drivers, has been ruined by the poor organization of those responsible, leaving hundreds of fans without the opportunity to enjoy the event and only with a consolation prize: 500 pesos.

Complaints made through social networks show how hundreds of users were forced to stay outside the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome, causing them to lose the experience of the tests, when they were finally allowed access to the Autodrome, they were prevented from entering the stands, assuring them that these would be disabled all Friday.

The terrible experience of the fans has been documented in networks and it is not the only one. This morning we reported the various failures that were recorded in the COVID test platform that F1 organizers require of fans, which prevented them from getting their tickets to enjoy the race.

Inside tribune 2A of the racetrack, the fans slammed the door to watch the practice of the #GPMexico The authorities warn you that it is at your risk. pic.twitter.com/j8dHYarYHy – Luis Salazar Angulo (@lsalazara) November 5, 2021

We are working to enable Tier 2A as soon as possible.

People who attend today with a ticket from this tier will receive a refund of $ 500 pesos in cash for the day lost, and will receive a Cashless card of $ 500 pesos for consumption.

Thanks for your attention pic.twitter.com/bSzIbsR9uk – Mexico Grand Prix 🇲🇽 (@mexicogp) November 5, 2021

