By the time Lewis Hamilton crossed the finish line at last year’s Eifel Grand Prix in Germany, the race became a historic event. Not only did it set a record for the Briton, but the competition was also the first to be streamed live on YouTube. It was a milestone in Formula 1’s digital transformation. It seems somewhat surreal, but just four years ago, the sport did not have a digital media department. Let’s say it was a brand with great global appeal, but no digital footprint.

Now, since Liberty Media took over the sport in 2017, everything has changed. Suffice it to say that even the average age of F1 fans has dropped from 36 to 32. Reasons? A few, but above all an approach based on prioritizing the digital and globalized world.

A twist. Formula 1 has become more accessible since Liberty Media took over the sport in 2017 and the overthrow of Bernie Ecclestone as commercial supreme after his 40-year reign. So to speak, the new owners have worked to build a more friendly, commercial and global sport from a highly specialized and Europe-focused one under Ecclestone. Liberty Media has targeted large countries such as Russia, the US and China to gather more followers. And this has helped attract new fans to their ranks.

As we mentioned, according to a Nielsen Sports poll, the average age of F1 fans has dropped four years since then. The statistic also reflects that it has a younger fan base than other sports and its leagues, which are aging over the years. The median age of NHL fans went from 40 to 49 in a decade; the NFL went from 46 to 50; the BBVA league went from 32 to 39; or the NBA, from 40 to 42. All this is possible thanks to the efforts of Liberty Media to promote the digital approach as a priority. That is, recognize the power of social networks and the Internet and use it to gain popularity.

Make every race a Super Bowl. His plans are to treat each race like a Super Bowl, a way to create a stir that extends well beyond the race track, but without “Americanizing” the fundamentals of the sport or alienating purists. “We want these events to be big. We are talking about 21 Super Bowls. We want them to have that kind of feeling that a city like New York, Los Angeles, Miami or Las Vegas means hosting the competitions that people would come to every week,” he explained. Chase Carey, one of the pillars of this digital revolution.

New business model. Where Ecclestone’s business model was based on ever-increasing television rights and broadcast fees that have left circuits with little chance of making a profit, Liberty has emphasized a shift toward sustainability and new sources of revenue. That year, less than 1% of revenue was digital. And we are talking about only four years ago! “They don’t really have an organized digital effort. I think there are a lot of things that can be done around racing: virtual reality, augmented reality, videos, and racing data for the dedicated fan on social media …”, the new owners commented when the purchase took place.

And boy did they take all this at face value.

As if it were a startup. Liberty has sought to turn F1 into a more far-reaching entertainment brand, seeking out services from streaming, live broadcasts and relaxing filming restrictions to allow teams to produce better content on the paddock for the 500 million sports fans around the world.

The push towards an expanded digital realm marks a change from the previous management, where struggles over how the F1 Digital platform should be organized, launched in 1996 before closing six years later due to low consumer interest, were constant. Now, F1 is almost a startup. Very little had been done on the social media front, so it’s been a fresh start. And at the heart of F1’s digital drive under Liberty is F1 TV, its newest streaming service. streaming, that allows fans to directly subscribe and watch it.

YouTube as a weapon and instagram everything. Formula 1 has also recognized the power of YouTube and social media and is using them to reach new viewers and retain existing ones. These decisions have made it the fastest growing sport on YouTube over the years. The channel has grown from less than one million to almost six million subscribers and generated more than 840 million views last year. The company also demonstrated the power of digital video to reach a new generation: 31% of the audience during a broadcast was under 25 and 68% under 35.

How is this achieved? Thanks to his obsession with Instagramming everything. From stories after nearly every race, with the drivers commenting on how they experienced the event, until listicles, compilations of the best highlights that go viral on the Internet in a matter of hours. Live broadcasts for each Grand Prix and a combination of archive and recent footage keeps fans hooked even with no race scheduled. Everything that did not exist before is now worth to cajole millions of viewers around the world. So it is, in the end, digital life. A non-stop.

