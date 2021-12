12/12/2021 On at 14:00 CET



Today’s race of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi GP arrives and Max verstappen Y Lewis hamilton they play the title of World Cup champion in Yas Marina. If you don’t see the narration, click HERE.

The Grand Prix that takes place at the Yas Marina circuit is the last of the 2021 F1 World Championship.

From SPORT, we tell you all live the last hour of what happens in the race with our comments from 1:00 p.m. (CET) this Sunday, December 12.