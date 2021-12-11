On Friday, Joseph Delong, former chief technology officer of the decentralized exchange, or DEX, SushiSwap, published a brief reflection on his experiences during his tenure.

Delong resigned unilaterally two days earlier, citing internal structural chaos among the developers of the popular DEX.. In explaining your decision, Delong pointed to failures in scaling up operations, lack of organizational skills, problematic employees and poor communication as the main reasons. Both on Twitter and among blockchain personalities, Delong received the most praise for going public with his experience and learning from his mistakes.

According to Delong, he did not inform the Sushi community when problems began to arise between the developers he led, nor did he engage with users enough to create a relationship with the project. Additionally, Delong talked about using his personal Twitter presence to share his feelings about SushiSwap’s developments. This was a decision that polarized the SushiSwap community. Some users praised him for being authentic with his feelings, while others called the measure unprofessional or inconsiderate of stakeholders.

Before being CTO at SushiSwap, Delong was a Senior Software Engineer at ConsenSys. In part thanks to his leadership, SushiSwap has grown to become the 13th largest DEX by trading volume. However, the protocol also faced its share of setbacks.

Summarizing the experience, Delong stated:

I believe that the imperfect birth of Sushi has led to additional problems, and in my next project, I will have the ability to structure an organization to empower contributors. Thank you for allowing me to direct Sushi during this time, and I wish you the best of luck.

