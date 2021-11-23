Archive image. Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and Vice President Rosario Murillo gesticulate during a march in Managua, Nicaragua. September 5, 2018. REUTERS / Oswaldo Rivas / File Photo

Nov 22 (Reuters) – Former Nicaraguan ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS), Edgard Parrales, was detained in Managua on Monday after he criticized President Daniel Ortega’s decision to withdraw his country from the hemispheric body.

Parrales is the first major detainee after Ortega secured his fourth consecutive term in the presidential elections at the beginning of the month, an election strongly criticized by the international community, led by the United States and its allies.

“They captured him at his home, they were not policemen in uniforms, but two plainclothes people who took him away by car,” said the president of the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, Vilma Núñez, who said she received the information from relatives of the stopped.

Reuters tried to contact the police to corroborate Núñez’s version, but did not get an immediate response.

Parrales was Nicaragua’s ambassador to the OAS in the 1980s, during Ortega’s first government, and he is one of the few analysts and critics of the leftist president who has not gone into exile.

Last week, the Ortega government denounced the inter-American letter and announced that it would leave the OAS, after the organization criticized Ortega’s re-election after arresting dozens of opponents and several presidential candidates.

Parrales criticized the decision and assured that, “first, (Ortega) has to respect human rights, stop repressing and release political prisoners.”

(Correspondent Mexico Report; Edited by Diego Oré)