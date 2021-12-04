Traditions are something that surrounds The Game Awards, the annual awards ceremony that also serves to offer news from the video game sector. One more year, Former Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aime will be present at the gala as presenter. Last year, Reggie presented Naughty Dog with the new Accessibility Innovation award for The Last of Us Part II. This year, it is unknown if the former of the big N will deliver a new award or give way to an announcement, it should be remembered that The Legend of Zelda sounds strong.

It wouldn’t be #TheGameAwards without him! We are thrilled to welcome back @reggie as a presenter next week! pic.twitter.com/cu9tHlVmng – Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 2, 2021

In recent days, numerous details of The Game Awards 2021 are being advanced. If yesterday we knew a game confirmed for the gala, now it has also been advanced that Laura Bailey, actress from The Last of Us Part 2, and Simu liu, an actor from Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, will be presenters. In addition, the musical performances of Imagine dragons and Slash. Still, one of the biggest surprises seems to be the ad that’s been cooking for two and a half years.

The Game Awards 2021 will be held on December 9 and, in addition to delivering the awards to the nominees, it will show between 40 and 50 games. Its host and presenter Geoff Keighley anticipated that this year’s edition has the highest number of announcements in its history. «You know, it’s great to have celebrities, it’s great to have music, but I think really focusing on games is important.«, It mentioned. «Especially this year, there will be a lot of content for 2022 and 2023 that will show us our largest type of poster yet of world premieres and announcements.«. What surprises will the night leave us?