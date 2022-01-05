Troy aikman announced its new business foray into the beer sector, with Eight, a 90 calorie light beer which seeks to lead the market in Texas and subsequently expand its flavor in 2022.

The former quarterback of the Cowboys from Dallas He is the co-founder of an Austin-based company that has hinted at his new launch for months on his Instagram accounts, but it is until now that he details how he will win his brand, not in American football, but in the industry.

The fellow NFL announcer gave a little sneak peek on New Year’s Eve:

“Calling in 2022 with many new adventures ahead. Big news starting January 4 – stay tuned, ”followed by the beer emoji.

Today, on all his social networks, Aikman finally published his first advertisement through a video:

“Excited to finally share this project with all of you. 2 years have passed in manufacturing with a lot of hard work and dedication. I hope you enjoy it as much as me. Be sure to follow @drinkeightbeer and stay tuned for more ”.

According to the famous, Eight is a beer that has years of creative process, they were even scientists from Oregon State University who formulated the “elite” light drink using organic grains, which is why it is also considered a malt beer, which means it is corn and rice free.

The brand name seeks to pay tribute to his jersey number when he played at Oklahoma University and professionally for the Cowboys, which is why Aikman says this represents the strength and balance he needed to grow in soccer. American.

Until now, Eight is on track to roll out its trial mode in Texas bars, restaurants and other businesses, with cans available in retail stores across that state by March.

Troy Aikman’s success towards the corporate world

The former professional American football player, currently a commentator for the Fox network, spoke before the The Dallas Morning News It feels like I’ve been in the beer business for years.

“Being so meticulous and aware of what I’m putting into my body, it would be great if there was a better beer than what was available,” the three-time Super Bowl champion had said many times.

His new project was spawned after several years in the making, where the same former player joined brewmaster Phil Leinart and several other co-founders for all tastings during the brewing process.

After Aikman retired from the Cowboys, he did some national campaigns for Miller, at the University of Oklahoma, at the suggestion of then-coach Barry Switzer.

Now he is an entrepreneur and continuously spreads his healthy routines on social networks, where he encourages his followers to know his nutritional contributions, exercise and score “several victories in life.”

