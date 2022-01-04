Shortly after launching her own non-fungible token (NFT) project last month, former United States First Lady Melania Trump made mention of Bitcoin (BTC) on her Twitter account.

On Monday, Melania wished Bitcoin a happy birthday. The world’s largest cryptocurrency celebrated its 13th anniversary on January 3.

It is widely reported that Bitcoin’s market cap exceeds USD $ 1 Trillion. Today marks the 13th anniversary of the Bitcoin Genesis Block. Happy Anniversary, #SatoshiNakamoto #MelaniaNFT pic.twitter.com/aZqNJFcZmd – MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) January 3, 2022

The former First Lady said: “Bitcoin’s market capitalization is said to exceed $ 1 trillion.”

At the time of writing, BTC’s market capitalization is slightly above $ 880 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. The last time its market value exceeded a trillion dollars was in early December of last year.

The post had amassed over 30,000 likes and over 8,000 retweets.

Many members of the crypto community, including Morgan Creek Digital co-founder Anthony Pompliano, they suggested subsequently that Mrs. Trump could be a “Bitcoiner” or be involved in the BTC industry.

Others pointed to major anti-Bitcoin comments made by Mrs. Trump’s husband, former US President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly attacked Bitcoin in recent years, calling it a scam and arguing that it is based on “nothing.”

“This is a pretty cryptic, prop divorce announcement,” he pointed a Twitter user.

The former first lady officially announced her NFT platform in mid-December 2021, launching her first digital collectible called “Melania’s Vision.” According to Melania’s official website, the NFT sale took place on the Solana blockchain, and the auction ended on Friday.