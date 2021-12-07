Mysten Labs, the research and development company founded by former engineers at social media giant Facebook, has announced a $ 36 million round of funding to meet its goal of developing a Web 3.0 infrastructure platform.

In an ad posted Monday on Medium, The team behind Mysten Labs said the firm had raised $ 36 million in a Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from Redpoint, Lightspeed, Coinbase Ventures, Electric Capital, Standard Crypto, NFX, Slow Ventures, Scribble Ventures, Samsung NEXT, and others. According to a CNBC report, CEO Evan Cheng said Mysten would use the funds to build the infrastructure necessary for crypto and blockchain-focused companies to deliver technology.

“We believe that fundamental limitations of the existing cryptocurrency infrastructure are frustrating further adoption of the web3,” Mysten’s team said, citing the scalability of existing chains, as well as the lack of interoperability of many smart contracts.

In addition to the development of the web 3.0 infrastructure, Mysten said he planned to launch a “next-gen NFT platform for the Metaverse” in 2022. The project aims to allow users to more easily move assets across different virtual environments without sacrificing functionality.

Founded in September 2021 by former crypto program engineers behind the blockchain architecture for Facebook’s Diem crypto payment platform – now Meta – and mobile wallet Novi, Mysten Labs is led by CEO Evan Chang, CTO Sam Blackshear, COO Adeniyi Abiodun and Chief Scientist George Danezis. The last head of Novi, David Marcus, announced on December 1 that he planned to leave his post at the end of the year. Meta – then Facebook – began testing Novi in ​​the United States and Guatemala in October.

