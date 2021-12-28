This is how Stellar Pizza works, a robot capable of serving a pizza in 45 seconds and with the guarantee of former SpaceX engineers.

When we talk about aerospace engineers, we are sure that technological advances come to mind that can lead us to explore the universe or to create space rockets, but also to robotic machines that can make our lives much easier.

And it is that in particular three ex-Space X engineers have founded Stellar pizza, a pizzeria solely run by robots which is capable of producing a pizza every 45 seconds and which will open in spring 2022 in Los Angeles, according to Businessinsider.

The engineers involved in this project are Benson Tsai, Brian Langone and James Wahawisan, and basically they want to have the customer receive their pizza order practically instantly.

The company was originally founded in May 2019 and they created a machine capable of making pizza without human hands touching the ingredients at any time.

However, Stellar Pizza CEO Benson Tsai spent five years at SpaceX designing advanced battery systems for rockets and satellites. In his wake, he brought together more than 23 former SpaceX employees to build an automated pizza maker that could be installed in the back of a truck.

This robotic machine can make, bake and cover a pizza in less than five minutes. A ball of pizza dough is first placed in the machine, where it is pressed and shaped. When the dough is ready, the machine covers the pizza with sauce and all the ingredients related to the recipe that the customer has ordered.

After that, the pizza is introduced into any of the four high temperature ovens available on the robotic machine itself.

At the moment the company will offer pizzas with pepperoni or supreme pizza, although obviously customers can also prepare personalized pizzas with the ingredients they select from the menu, including onion, bacon, chicken and olives.

It is a project that will be launched next spring in Los Angeles, and we will see if it prospers to appear in other states of the country as well.